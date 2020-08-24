COVID-19 plasma therapy gets emergency use clearance

The move comes as the national death toll approaches 180,000.
President Trump announced the authorization Sunday, calling it a major “therapeutic breakthrough.”
The announcement comes after the White House suggested the Food and Drug Administration has delayed approval of a vaccine and therapeutics.
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been donating plasma as part of ongoing studies.
Doctors and researchers say there is data the treatment can aid in the recovery of some patients.
“There was a 35 percent approval in survival, which is a significant clinical benefit,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.
Still, critics say its too soon to determine the treatment’s effectiveness, and that clinical trials must be done.
