Oregon legislature will convene Monday for a special session

SALEM, Ore. – A special session of the Oregon State Legislature has been called.
On the morning of Monday, December 21, lawmakers will meet in Salem to consider policy decisions and $800 million in relief for Oregonians impacted by COVID-19 and wildfires.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is pushing for aid for tenants and landlords, funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and community preparedness, and support for reopening schools.
Governor Brown said she is calling for the one-day special session because Congress can’t agree on a second aid bill. “It is clear that states must act on their own to provide a bridge until federal help arrives,” she said. “This is why I am calling on legislators from both sides of the aisle to come together in the best interests of the state.”
Legislative officials are reportedly working with health officials to ensure a safe environment for conducting the special session.