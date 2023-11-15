Gingerbread Jubilee Kicks Off

MEDFORD, Ore. – Bakers began dropping off their gingerbread houses at the Craterian on Tuesday for this year’s Gingerbread Jubilee.

The Gingerbread Jubilee is now in its 21st year and bakers of all ages are participating this year. The contest features over 60 gingerbread houses in total, which is a new record.

Some entries even include lights, turntables and other props in hopes of winning the $1,000 Grand Prize.

“I don’t know how the judges do it, because all of them are incredible,” said Gingerbread Jubilee Baker Coordinator Noelle Murray-Sigrist. “There are so many new ideas each year that come out different themes. So many different interpretations of what a gingerbread house can be.”

The gingerbread houses will be on display for the public this weekend.

There also be an online auction where you can bid on a number of prizes. If you want to learn more about the Gingerbread Jubilee, head to the Craterian website.

