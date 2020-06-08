Crater Lake National Park reopens

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – Tourists can once again visit Crater Lake National Park.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Park Service said they’re working with health officials to implement a phased reopening of Crater Lake. Starting June 8, public access will be reopened at the following areas:
- Munson Valley Road, West Rim Drive, and North Entrance Road, weather permitting. East Rim Drive and Pinnacles Road continue to be closed as they usually are this time of year due to snow.
- Park Entrance Stations – Beginning Monday, visitors are encouraged to visit https://www.recreation.gov/sitepass/2647 to pay entrance fees in advance. When paying at the entrance station, credit cards are preferred.
- Park Trails – Most trails are currently covered with snow and, in some cases, downed trees. Watchman Peak, Garfield Peak and Cleetwood trails are closed as they normally are this time of year for resource protection and safety. The Godfrey Glenn Trail remains closed due to trail work.
- Crater Lake Backcountry Office – Open for backcountry permits. Only one individual per group will be allowed in the office to complete the permit.
- Rim Village Gift Shop – Other concession facilities and services will open in phases. Please check the Crater Lake Hospitality website at www.travelcraterlake.com for the latest information and updates.
- Rim Village Comfort Stations
With public health in mind, the following facilities and services remain closed at this time:
- Park Information Centers and Bookstores
- Sinnott Memorial Overlook (normally closed this time of year).
- Vault Toilets
- Lost Creek Campground (normally closed this time of year).
- Boat Tours – Canceled for the season.
With the opening announcement, the National Park Service said there is still snow at Crater Lake, so visitors should take precautions.