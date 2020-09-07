Crews fighting I-5 vegetation fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass firefighters are currently fighting a vegetation fire on I-5 milepost 46 near Valley of the Rogue State Park.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the fire has since been knocked down and initial fire lines were established.
The Oregon Dept. of Forestry and other resources are reinforcing containment lines.
Shortly after 2 pm, the fire was at 2 acres.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.