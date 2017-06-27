Crews respond quickly to Yreka ‘King Fire’

Yreka, Calif. — The ‘King Fire’ in Yreka has now spread to 19 acres, but all evacuations have been lifted and it is now 50 percent contained.
According to Cal Fire, 50 firefighters and a helicopter were all working Monday afternoon to put the fire out.
“I said ‘Oh my God,'” Etna resident Roger Corbett said.
Etna resident Roger Corbett was riding the bus into Yreka Monday afternoon when he saw the ‘King Fire’ outside his window.
“The Stage bus drivers had told us, ya know… look to your left there… there’s a fire! It’s trying to be contained!” Corbett said.
The fire started around 12:30 in the afternoon then spread quickly, thanks to high winds.
Those winds put the College of the Siskiyous at risk forcing its evacuation.
“We just wanted to make sure that the winds didn’t come down to the back of the school, but it did push away from the school,” Cal Fire’s Suzi Brady said.
According to Cal Fire’s Suzi Brady, those living north of Green Horn Lake were also advised to be ready for a possible evacuation.
Hours later, the evacuations have since been lifted, due to to Cal Fire’s quick response.
“It’s very fortunate that we had the Cal Fire Yreka station which is across the street. Those two engines were able to make it over here in a quick amount of time to start a hose lay to make sure that we kept the fire from moving any closer to any residents,” Brady said.
Corbett says he noticed the quick action from fire crews.
“I knew they were going to tackle it and put it out because they were quick to react and get it… get there before it could get out of hand,” Corbett said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.