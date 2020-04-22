College of the Siskiyous gets involved making PPE

Home
WEED, Calif. — Staff and students at College of the Siskiyous are doing their part to help healthcare workers.

The college is making masks and ‘ear savers.’  A 3-D printer has now made hundreds of ‘ear savers’ that help alleviate some of the irritation from the masks. It allows healthcare workers to hook the elastic on the little device instead of their ears.

“The head of nursing said they just blew out of her office and everyone who had one was like uber happy,” Joe Weatherton said.

“It’s ravaging the entire world and this is something little that we can do,” Suzanne Clark said.

A non-credit sewing class is also getting involved by sewing masks. There have been nearly 100 masks made so far. It can take anywhere between ten to 20 minutes per mask to make.

