Medford police search for armed robbery suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. — It happened at the Peach St. market around 9 Sunday morning.
Medford Police say the suspect, a light skinned black man, about 6 feet tall with a medium to heavy build, pulled a black semi-automatic pistol on the store clerk.
He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the robbery and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Medford Police are looking for any information on this crime.
If you know anything, please contact police.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.