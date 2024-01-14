Officer involved shooting in Gold Beach under investigation

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 13, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – An officer involved shooting investigation is underway in Curry County.

Curry County DA, Joshua Spandail says the shooting occurred Friday night (1/12/2024), around 5:30 p.m. at highway 101 and Caughell Street in Gold Beach.

The situation began with a Gold Beach police officer pulling over a motorist, but the DA didn’t say what led to the shooting in a press release.

The suspect was taken to Curry General Hospital where they were stabilized, then they were taken to OHSU in Portland.

The DA says there is no threat to the public.

The Curry County Major Crimes team, led by Oregon State Police, is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content