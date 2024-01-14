Officer involved shooting in Gold Beach under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – An officer involved shooting investigation is underway in Curry County.

Curry County DA, Joshua Spandail says the shooting occurred Friday night (1/12/2024), around 5:30 p.m. at highway 101 and Caughell Street in Gold Beach.

The situation began with a Gold Beach police officer pulling over a motorist, but the DA didn’t say what led to the shooting in a press release.

The suspect was taken to Curry General Hospital where they were stabilized, then they were taken to OHSU in Portland.

The DA says there is no threat to the public.

The Curry County Major Crimes team, led by Oregon State Police, is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.