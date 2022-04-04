Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff April 4, 2022

Police have arrested one suspect, a 26-year-old man, who was involved in a mass shooting in Sacramento. He has been charged with assault and possession of an illegal firearm. NBC’s Guad Vinegas has details.

