Wounded Warrior Project event held in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump spoke at a Wounded Warrior Project event Thursday morning.
The Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride is rolling through Washington, D.C. The program connects wounded service members who then get out on the road and ride bicycles.
They say the ride helps them overcome physical and mental health challenges.
President Trump said the nation is in awe of their courage and their sacrifice including the sacrifice of the spouses of the service members. He said their journey from being wounded on the battlefield to the bike is more than a comeback.
“There’s great admiration in this room, and all over the country,” the president said. “We are in awe of your courage and we’re very grateful for your noble sacrifice. I also extend my deep gratitude to the amazing military spouses, and the families that are here today.”