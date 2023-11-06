New Chief of Naval Ops Worked in Central Point

Washington, D.C. – A woman with local ties, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, is now the first woman to lead the US Navy.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti was named the new chief of naval operations and is the first woman ever to be one of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Her appointment was held up along with hundreds of others by Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville. Fellow Republicans have been trying for months to get the Senator to end his blockade, which the military insisted threatens national security.

Because she was approved Admiral Franchitti is not only the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but she’s also the first woman to be Pentagon Service Chief. E

arly in her career Admiral Franchetti was the commander of the United States Naval Reserve Center in Central Point.

