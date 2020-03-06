Cruise ship held off California Coast due to possible coronavirus infections

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KNTV) – A cruise ship linked to coronavirus is being held off the coast of California.
The ship was returning to San Francisco from Hawaii when 11 passengers and 10 crew members reported flu-like symptoms.
The ship was scheduled to arrive in San Francisco on Wednesday night, but officials requested that it delay its return while the US Coast Guard and the Centers for Disease Control and prevention coordinated testing.
The plan was for the ship to remain in international waters off the coast of California while a helicopter flew tests on board and then returned the samples to a laboratory for testing.
Last month the ship cruised from Mexico to San Francisco.
Three people on that cruise tested positive for the virus.
The state and the CDC are working to track down about 2,500 people throughout the state who disembarked from the ship and could be at risk.