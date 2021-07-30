Daily COVID cases hit new record in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – In recent days, there has been a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Jackson County.
“Today, Jackson Countyset a new record for the number of new cases in one day. The number of COVID-19 positive patients being hospitalized and in the ICU arealso at record numbers in the region,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Health Officer for Jackson County. “Until more people make the decision to get vaccinated and take action, we will continue to see this virus impact our community and push our hospital systems past its capacity.”
On July 30, Jackson County Public Health reported 188 new COVID cases, bringing the total to 12,710 since the pandemic started. 68 people are currently in the hospital with 18 of those patients in intensive care.
Jackson County Public Health recommends mask use in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
Public health officials stated, “The CDC has stated the need to increase COVID–19 vaccination across the United States to prevent surges in new infections that could increase COVID–19 related morbidity and mortality, overwhelm healthcare capacity, and widen existing COVID–19–related health disparities. Increasing vaccination coverage is especially urgent in areas where current coverage is low. Unvaccinated persons account for the majority of new COVID–19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Currently,circulating SARS–CoV–2 variants of concern, especially the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2), are accelerating the spread of infection. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people need to practice all recommended prevention measures until fully vaccinated.”