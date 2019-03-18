Dairy Queen’s “Free Cone Day” returns this Wednesday

Minneapolis, Minn. – Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with “Free Cone Day.”
Ice cream lovers can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at participating locations on Wednesday, March 20.
Barry Westrum, executive vice president of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation said, “Soft serve is part of our brand DNA and the taste is unmatchable. The DQ soft-serve cone fans have come to love is one of the most recognized treats in the world and is fondly referred to as the ‘cone with the curl on top. We can’t think of a better way to show our appreciation to fans, kick off the spring and support such an amazing cause than with a Free Cone Day.”
The downside? There is a one cone per-person limit.