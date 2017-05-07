Home
‘David’s Chair’ community fundraiser

Medford, Ore., — A community yard sale to help support a local man with ALS raised thousands of dollars today.

David Hartrick was diagnosed with the terminal illness — also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — last summer.

 An avid outdoorsman, he’s hoping to raise money to buy an action track chair– an outdoor wheelchair that can tackle any terrain and activity.

 The chair will then be available for the community to use.

 The yard sale today was just one of the steps to reach that goal.

“A lot of times us folks we’re stuck on the sidewalk, we can’t get beyond that with these chairs, and medical insurances won’t even look at anything that’s for outside.” says Hartrick.

Hartrick’s hope is to get more and more chairs every year.

Even getting a youth sized one.

 The next fundraising event will be a poker tournament on June tenth.

Ffor more information you can visit www.davidschair.org

