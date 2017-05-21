Day of Caring brings out hundreds of volunteers

Medford, Ore., — The shoveling sound of a helping hand, giving back to the community – is all part of the United Way Day of Caring.
“We are helping the Girl Scouts revamp their front yard with some bark, and in the back we’re planting some trees.” said one volunteer, Cassie Rose.
The organization partners with other non-profits around the valley to complete community service projects.
Groups across the Rogue Valley painted and landscaped 12 different sites.
“Lots of non profits can’t afford these kinds of activities in their budgets, because they really do spend all of their money providing direct services to people in need.” said United Way Executive Director, Dee Anne Everson.
For 21 years volunteers and businesses — some new, and some veterans, have spent one day a year dedicated to helping others.
“Really amazing that every single year they come back, they get their shirt, they’re excited about having it, they want to know what it looks like, some businesses have sponsored every single year.” said Everson.
It’s something both organizers and volunteers never get sick of.
“It’s just an opportunity for everybody to come together to do a good thing, on a single day, and you can’t help but feel good about that.” said Everson.
“The day of caring is the best to see all the community come together for one day, and make a huge improvement at an organization that’s really running on bare bones.” said Rose.
More than 400 volunteers took part in the Day of Caring at sites from Grants Pass to Ashland.
Organizers will start preparing for next year’s Day of Caring in just a few weeks.