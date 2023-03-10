Daylight saving time arrives this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – We’re getting ready to turn our clocks forward this weekend.

You’ll need to set your clocks one hour ahead on Sunday or before you go to bed Saturday for daylight saving time.

Oregon, like several other states, is looking to make daylight saving time permanent.

But that requires congressional approval at the federal level.

In March last year, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, sending it to the House for action. It hasn’t come close to a vote.

With daylight saving time officially starting Sunday It’s giving us more sun in the afternoon and evenings.

But for many, especially kids, the extra daylight can create some challenges.

“Live Love Sleep” in Medford says everyone should get as much sunlight as they can as early as possible.

Jaime Drummond with Live Love Sleep said, “After we eat breakfast let’s get outside, overcast or not it doesn’t matter, getting outside and getting exposed to that and getting exposed to sunshine… be outside and let the sun touch our eyeballs, all of that helps our bodies that helps us.”

Live Love Sleep also says pushing bedtime back for a few days could help.

If your kid normally goes to bed at 7 p.m., it will feel like 6 p.m. So try 7:30 p.m. for the first few days after the time change.