Decision 2020: Protecting the Vote

Dozens of Trump supporters gathered at the elections building in Maricopa County, Arizona Wednesday night, where some tried to get inside. Security had to escort workers away from the facility.
A similar scene unfolded in Detroit, where self-proclaimed “election challengers” tried to storm the room where votes are being counted.
“No candidate, no campaign, no political party is going to stop us from counting every vote in Michigan,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson vowed.
Joe Biden is projected to win Michigan.
President Trump is suing there, as well as in Georgia and Pennsylvania, to stop the count or let his observers in.
“Not a single Republican has been able to look at any one of these mail ballots. They could be from Mars as far as we are concerned,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani claims.
Pennsylvania officials say it could be days before they’re done.
“Every vote is going to count. I’m going to fight like hell to protect the vote of every Pennsylvanian,” Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said.
Joe Biden is now within striking distance of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election, and says he is confident he’ll come out on top.
“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said Wednesday.
