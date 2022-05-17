Decision 2022: Races to watch

SALEM, Ore. – NBC5 News is covering a wide variety of races tonight in the 2022 primary election.

The biggest state race is for Oregon’s governor. Either State Treasurer Tobias Read or former House Speaker Tina Kotek is expected to get the nod from Democrats. On the Republican side, former House Minority Leader and Klamath Falls native Christine Drazan is one of the top contenders among a crowded field.

You can check the Secretary of State’s election results here: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/

Voters could elect a new labor commissioner Tuesday night as well.

At the federal level, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 2nd District Cliff Bentz are seeking reelection.

Likely the biggest federal question is which Democrat will get the party’s nomination to try and succeed Congressman Peter DeFazio.

At the county level, voters could elect new county commissioners in both Klamath and Josephine County. Two spots are open on the Klamath Board of Commissioners. One is open in Josephine County. But if none of the candidates gets the majority of the votes in their respective races, the top two candidates in each race will go to a runoff in the fall.

The vast majority of state senate and state representative races are going unchallenged this spring.

One race to watch closely is the Republican race for Oregon Senate District 3. That seat represents most of southern Jackson County and is held now by incumbent Ashland Democrat and former County Commissioner Jeff Golden. Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino is going against Kevin Christman for the Republican nomination and a shot at Golden this fall.

If you are mailing your ballot, it needs to be postmarked by Tuesday, May 17th. You also have until 8 p.m. that same day to drop it off at an official dropbox.

If you need to find a drop box near you, visit https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/drop-box-locator.aspx