Student driver crashes in Josephine County

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff May 17, 2022

MERLIN, Ore. – A student preparing for a driving test reportedly crashed into a utility pole in Josephine County.

Rural Metro Fire said on Monday afternoon, a student driver lost control while driving on Merlin Road near Carton Way.

The vehicle crashed into a power pole and came to rest on an unoccupied pickup truck parked in someone’s yard.

The driver and their parent were able to get out of the crashed vehicle and the driver was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The crash temporarily knocked out power to some residents in the neighborhood.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content