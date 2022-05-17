Student driver crashes in Josephine County

MERLIN, Ore. – A student preparing for a driving test reportedly crashed into a utility pole in Josephine County.

Rural Metro Fire said on Monday afternoon, a student driver lost control while driving on Merlin Road near Carton Way.

The vehicle crashed into a power pole and came to rest on an unoccupied pickup truck parked in someone’s yard.

The driver and their parent were able to get out of the crashed vehicle and the driver was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The crash temporarily knocked out power to some residents in the neighborhood.