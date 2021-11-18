Defense team rests in Ahmaud Arbery homicide case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The defense team in the Ahmaud Arbury death case has rested after hours of testimony from one of the defendants.

Travis McMichael is one of three men on trial for killing Ahmaud Arbery back in February.

Arbery was jogging in McMichael’s neighborhood last February when he was confronted by Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and a friend, William Bryan.

The confrontation resulted in Arbury’s death.

The three men said they were just trying to detain Arbury because they believed he stole something from an open construction site.

Prosecutors accuse the men of chasing down Arbery based on assumptions and no facts.

Thursday afternoon, the defense rested.

But prior to that, prosecutors tried to understand why there were inconsistencies between some testimony McMichael gave the jury Wednesday and what he told police hours after the incident.

The prosecution also pressed McMichael on his characterization of an incident moments before the shooting.

The following is a line of questioning presented by lead prosecutor Linda Dunikowski:

Dunikowski: “So what were you nervous about while giving this statement?” Travis McMichael: “I just killed a man. I had blood on me still. It was the most traumatic event of my life. I was… I was scared to death. I mean, it was, it was the most traumatic event of my life. I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t be scared or stressed or terrified or anything. I mean it was… it was horrible.” Dunikowski: “I’m talking about giving your statement two hours later at a police station. You were nervous because you thought you were gone to jail, right?” Travis McMichael: “No, I was… I gave them a statement, I mean . . .” Dunikowski: “I mean, you just killed a man, and you don’t think you’re going to jail? So that’s what you’re saying?” Travis McMichael: “I was going through an investigation; I was following an investigation.”

The lead prosecutor continued later on:

Dunikowski: “So you want this jury to believe that it’s Mr. Arbery, who’s the aggressor with the black truck? Not that the black truck’s the one trying to run him off the road to help you?” Travis McMichael: “I didn’t see the truck trying to run him off the road but from what I saw down there, I thought the vehicle looked to be at a stop, Mr. Arbery was engaging the vehicle.”

The jury will adjourn until Monday at 9:00 a.m. local time.