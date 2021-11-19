Moratorium on traffic violations ending soon, DMV says get up-to-date

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’ve been pushing the DMV to the bottom of your to-do list, the state says it’s time to make it a priority. The moratorium protecting drivers from certain traffic violations, like expired licenses and registration, ends on December 31st. If you’ve been trying to make an appointment online, you may see that no appointments are available in your area.

A DMV spokesperson tells us if you’re unable to make an appointment, just drop by any location and see if they can fit you in for the day.

​”If you’ve been relying on the moratorium, get in there as soon as possible. Start making a habit to stop by the DMV while you’re on other errands, when you’re shopping for the holidays and see if we can work you in and get it done,” said DMV spokesperson David House.

Besides the moratorium ending there’s another big date to prepare for. Despite many delays, in order to fly you will be required to have a Real ID or passport beginning in May of 2023. If you already have an appointment with the DMV for something else, House says as long as you bring the right documents, you can also get a Real ID during your visit.