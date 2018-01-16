Demolition of old Costco building starting

Medford, Ore.– Construction is underway at the old Costco building in Medford to make way for the new businesses moving in.
According to one of the contractors, Matt Dickerhoof of Dickerhoof Properties, the new plans call for tearing down a portion of the front entrance to make room for more parking. Plans also call for fixing the roofing and building a wall, splitting the space in half for the two incoming businesses, Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby.
Dickerhoof explained that the reason they were dividing the space between the two was to make it more likely to find tenants. With large buildings made more companies like Costco, there aren’t usually that many that can fill the full space.
“You either keep the building the same size and give them the square footage,” said Dickerhoof, “Or you shorten, make the building smaller and we have more parking and we can build more building out along the highway.”
Plans are in development to build more spaces for one to three other tenants to lease where the Costco gas station used to be.
Work is expected to be finished by June but Dickerhoof says he and his crew want to try and finish earlier.