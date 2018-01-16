Home
Hawaii’s mistakes highlights importance of citizen’s alert program

Hawaii’s mistakes highlights importance of citizen’s alert program

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Jackson County, Ore.- Hawaii’s false alarm has officials worried it could lead to people ignoring warnings in our region.

The Oregon Emergency Communications Committee tells Portland NBC affiliate KGW it takes seven steps to send out an emergency warning in Oregon. Those steps give people time to make sure the alert is accurate.

As of now, Jackson County doesn’t have a designated emergency shelter, which means the safest place to be is where you are when the alert comes in.

“Our recommendation would be for people to remain calm, stay in the building that they are in and keep the doors and windows closed until you get further information from public safety officials,” Deputy Chief Justin Bates with Medford Fire and Rescue said.

City leaders recommend residents to sign up for the citizens alert program to receive text messages of emergency situations.

You can find more information about the alert system here.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics