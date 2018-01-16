Hawaii’s mistakes highlights importance of citizen’s alert program

Jackson County, Ore.- Hawaii’s false alarm has officials worried it could lead to people ignoring warnings in our region.
The Oregon Emergency Communications Committee tells Portland NBC affiliate KGW it takes seven steps to send out an emergency warning in Oregon. Those steps give people time to make sure the alert is accurate.
As of now, Jackson County doesn’t have a designated emergency shelter, which means the safest place to be is where you are when the alert comes in.
“Our recommendation would be for people to remain calm, stay in the building that they are in and keep the doors and windows closed until you get further information from public safety officials,” Deputy Chief Justin Bates with Medford Fire and Rescue said.
City leaders recommend residents to sign up for the citizens alert program to receive text messages of emergency situations.
You can find more information about the alert system here.