Denver rallies to decriminalize “magic mushrooms”

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Denver, Colorado says it has enough signatures to make the May 2019 municipal ballot.
Denver for Psilocybin turned in those 8,000 signatures to the elections office Monday, following a rally outside of the capitol building.
The elections office has 25 days to verify they have collected the 4,729 valid signatures needed to make the ballot.
The language in the measure is based off a 2007 initiative to decriminalize marijuana possession in Denver – something that was a precursor to the 2012 legalization of recreational cannabis use and distribution — and a first-of-its-kind in the country.
The Denver for Psilocybin campaign touts what it said are the medical benefits of magic mushrooms, and has cited studies saying the drug has been known to help people experiencing a decline in mental health.
