Deputy Homicide Suspect Arrested- Del Norte County

Del Norte County, Cal- According to the Del Norte County sheriff’s office, Daniel James Walter was arrested by Brookings police Friday evening.

He now resides in the Del Norte County jail awaiting trial.

Walter had a warrant out for the death of Sheriff Deputy Dianne Esmaeel. The sheriff’s office is relieved the deputy’s suspected killer is behind bars.

Bill Steven- from the Del Norte co-sheriff’s office said Everybody liked Deanna here.

She’s going to be missed by all the people here at the sheriff’s office, her friends locally. She’s got a lot of family. So, it’s nice that it’s that there’s closure.

Walter is expected to make his first court appearance today in the Del Mar County Courthouse.

