Central Point, Ore. — Dogs for the deaf is seeing it’s second training facility take shape.
A wet spring delayed some of the initial work, but this week crews began laying concrete blocks. It’s the first time construction has started to rise above the ground since the organization began work in November.
“Not too long after we get this block settled they’ll actually be able to start framing sometime September, early October and then we’ll really start to see some vertical height come about so we’re pretty happy about that,” Dogs for the Deaf CEO Blake Matray says.
The expansion is coming at a good time. The organization just welcomed a litter of puppies that will eventually become trained assistance dogs. They’re still looking for families to foster the little ones. Click HERE to learn more.
