Dogs saved from meat market

Medford, Ore., — Eight dogs from Thailand were rescued and brought to SoHumane as part of a “Trip of 10 Lifetimes” auction.
Heather Heath won the toast for tails auction package – where she went to Thailand for a week and brought back eight dogs from the Soi Dog Foundation.
All eight dogs were in line for the meat market.
“It’s heartbreaking, it’s really sad to know what their fate potentially could have been. But of course that makes us feel that much better that we’re able to bring them in and get them placed into a home.” said SoHumane Operations Manager, Ryan Johnson.
The dogs landed in San Francisco yesterday where the SoHumane Saving Train met them and drove up here.
The dogs should be available for adoption by Wednesday.