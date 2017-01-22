Home
Dogs saved from meat market

Dogs saved from meat market

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore., — Eight dogs from Thailand were rescued and brought to SoHumane as part of a “Trip of 10 Lifetimes” auction.

Heather Heath won the toast for tails auction package – where she went to Thailand for a week and brought back eight dogs from the Soi Dog Foundation.

All eight dogs were in line for the meat market.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s really sad to know what their fate potentially could have been. But of course that makes us feel that much better that we’re able to bring them in and get them placed into a home.” said SoHumane Operations Manager, Ryan Johnson.

The dogs landed in San Francisco yesterday where the SoHumane Saving Train met them and drove up here.

The dogs should be available for adoption by Wednesday.

Nicole Stein
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California. She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations. When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics