Douglas Co. deputies searching for missing woman

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers are actively searching for a missing Roseburg woman. Brandy Rose Molatore, AKA Nelson, 43, was last known to be walking the North Umpqua Trail. She was last heard from on July 1, 2018.
Deputies say she was 38 miles from her destination of Swift Water Park, but did not arrive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.
“Someone out there who may have been traveling through the same area could have information which would lead searchers to find Ms. Molatore,” said Sgt. Brad O’Dell. “We would ask they reach out, even if they are unsure if it was her.”
Molatore was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening. If you have any information, call 541-440-4471.
