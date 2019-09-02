Douglas County fire started by bad catalytic converter

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The cause of a recent fire in Douglas County has been traced to a malfunctioning vehicle component. Now, firefighters are asking the public to be aware of the issue in order to prevent more possible fires.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said the Hayhurst Road Fire burned a fraction of an acre west of Drain Saturday.
The cause of the fire was later determined to be a vehicle’s malfunctioning catalytic convertor.
DFPA explained, “When a catalytic converter begins to fail, the insides of the catalytic converter will start to break apart and can go through the exhaust system and out the muffler. These pieces will either look like small BBs or will be chunks shaped like honeycomb and are extremely hot… so hot that it will look like sparks coming out of the exhaust system as the vehicle drive down the road. If these discharged pieces land on something that is flammable, a fire can occur.”
According to firefighters, the Hayhurst Road Fire could have been much worse, as bad catalytic converters can start multiple fires for several miles.
DFPA said to watch for the following signs for a malfunctioning catalytic converter:
- Reduced engine performance, especially when accelerating or going up hills.
- Hearing a rattling noise from under the vehicle.
- Having a sulfuric, rotten egg-like smell coming from the exhaust.