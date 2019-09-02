Home
Multiple deaths reported in southern California boat fire

SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, Calif. (NBC) – Rescue crews responded to a massive boat fire off the coast of southern California.

The Ventura County Fire Department reports “multiple” people have died, without a clear number of deaths.

The U.S. Coast Guard is not confirming any deaths.

Reporting crews searched for 34 people who are unaccounted for. Five crew members were rescued, one with a minor injury.

The 75-foot boat is described as a diving vessel.

It’s not known if the boat were being used for diving at the time of the fire.

The area is said to have strong and swift currents.

