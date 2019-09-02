Home
Small earthquake recorded at base of Mt. Shasta

SHASTA, Calif. – A small earthquake was recorded near Mt. Shasta Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 2.7 temblor occurred at the southeast base of the mountain at 10:34 a.m. PST on September 2.

People living near the earthquake would have felt light or weak shaking that was highly unlikely to cause any substantial damage.

The quake originated from a depth of 4.34 miles below the mountain.

The magnitude 2.7 quake was accompanied by several other smaller earthquakes ranging in size from magnitude 1.9 to magnitude 2.1.

