Small earthquake recorded at base of Mt. Shasta

SHASTA, Calif. – A small earthquake was recorded near Mt. Shasta Monday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 2.7 temblor occurred at the southeast base of the mountain at 10:34 a.m. PST on September 2.
People living near the earthquake would have felt light or weak shaking that was highly unlikely to cause any substantial damage.
The quake originated from a depth of 4.34 miles below the mountain.
The magnitude 2.7 quake was accompanied by several other smaller earthquakes ranging in size from magnitude 1.9 to magnitude 2.1.