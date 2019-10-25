Dozens of buildings destroyed in California’s Kincade Fire

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO/CNN) – Nearly 50 buildings have been destroyed in the Kincade Fire in California.
The state’s governor announced Friday the state was awarded a FEMA grant, which will help with resources to fight the fire.
At last check there were 1,300 firefighters working the fire lines, but it’s only five percent contained.
The blaze started near the Geysers Geothermal Plant in Geyserville, but it’s unclear if the plant had anything to do with it.
The entire town of Geyserville has been evacuated.
One resident says she didn’t have much notice and is scared she could lose everything.