Home
Drag boat racing at Boatnik

Drag boat racing at Boatnik

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore., —  If you don’t want to hit the water this weekend, there’s another way to enjoy boating – the 59th annual Boatnik festival is in full swing!

Of course the main event is always the boat races.

From drag boat exhibitions, hydro plane time trials and white water hydroplane races – there is so much to be seen on the Rogue River.

 One boater comes down from Washington every year to race on the Rogue.

“The start when, it just kicks you right in the back when you step on the gas, and the boat, you’ll see the boat jumps out of the water pretty good. it’s a good time, these things turn really hard.” said Mel Craven.

Nine sprint boats and 9 drag boats are participating in the exhibitions on the river.

And 25 hydroplane boats are racing.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics