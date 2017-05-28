Drag boat racing at Boatnik

Grants Pass, Ore., — If you don’t want to hit the water this weekend, there’s another way to enjoy boating – the 59th annual Boatnik festival is in full swing!
Of course the main event is always the boat races.
From drag boat exhibitions, hydro plane time trials and white water hydroplane races – there is so much to be seen on the Rogue River.
One boater comes down from Washington every year to race on the Rogue.
“The start when, it just kicks you right in the back when you step on the gas, and the boat, you’ll see the boat jumps out of the water pretty good. it’s a good time, these things turn really hard.” said Mel Craven.
Nine sprint boats and 9 drag boats are participating in the exhibitions on the river.
And 25 hydroplane boats are racing.