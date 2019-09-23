Driver who crashed into Medford school bus cited

MEDFORD, Ore – The driver who crashed into a Medford school bus Friday morning, sending multiple students to the hospital with minor injuries, has been cited.
According to firefighters, the bus was picking up students on the way to the high school when it was struck by a truck on Columbus Avenue and Archer Drive.
Eight students and a driver were on the bus.
Two students had to be transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries to their face.
“Just about every one of them is okay with minor injuries, scrapes and bruises, a little bit of pain the face from hitting the seat in front of them,” said Medford Fire Captain Randy Green.
The driver of the truck was uninjured. A second bus was brought in to bring the students to school.
According to the Medford Police Department, the driver of the pickup was cited for operating a vehicle without a license, disobeying a stop sign and careless driving.