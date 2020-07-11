Dutch Bros. confirms employee tested positive for Covid-19

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Dutch Bros. learned Friday that an employee of the 3255 Washburn Way coffee stand in Klamath Falls tested positive for COVID-19. In a release issued by the company, it states the employee previously worked a day shift on the 4th of July and a morning shift the following day. The employee’s positive test result arrived Friday, June 10th. That employee has been asked to isolate for 14 days.
Upon learning of the positive case, the company says it immediately starting closing procedures and a third party will deep clean overnight. The company says it is working with public health officials.
Dutch Bros. says it has several pandemic related safety policies in effect right now. In a release on their website, those policies include:
- Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing
- Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thrus
- Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows
- Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas
- Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations
