Over $350,000 available in the Emergency Small Business Grant program

COVID-19 has been especially difficult on small local businesses. New funding for the Jackson County ‘Emergency Small Business Grant Program’ might be able to help.
Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer said there is now $355,000 available in grants for small businesses in the county. Southern Oregon Regional Economic Development Inc. or SOREDI paired up with Business Oregon to create the fund. It’ll provide one-time funding for small businesses in Jackson County that haven’t recieved assistance already.
“For those that need it, it can mean everything. We’re hoping that we can save some small business that may be on the verge of not being able to continue being able to operate,” said Dyer.
Applications can be submitted starting July 14th at 8 a.m. The grant application is on SOREDI’s website and businesses can submit their documentation online or through email. $60,000 will be given to businesses in Medford. The rest will be available for businesses outside of city limits.
