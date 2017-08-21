Dutch Bros hands out eclipse glasses, gone by early morning

Dutch Bros may have been the last option for many people still looking for a pair of special glasses to view the eclipse after all other stores in the area had sold out.
The coffee company announced on Friday that stands would be giving away glasses with every purchase of a large drink on Sunday, the day before the eclipse.
After ordering over 40,000 pairs of glasses and distributing them to all participating stands in Oregon, the company reported that most of the stands were empty by 10 o’clock.
“Most of them were gone by early, early this morning,” said Levi Ayriss, vice president of marketing for Dutch Bros. “There were lines backed up to the street at a lot of locations… even at 5:30 a.m. when we opened.”
The company also ensures that the glasses are safe to use after being ISO certified for viewing eclipses.