E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Health officials are warning you to be extra careful with romaine lettuce because of an outbreak of E. coli.
They say do not eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California. And they say if you aren’t sure where it’s from, don’t eat that either.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating the outbreak they say has sickened at least 40 people in more than a dozen states.

The FDA said its investigation has led to farms in Salinas and they are still looking for the source of the contamination.

The following states are reporting illnesses:

State Ill People
Arizona 2
California 4
Colorado 1
Idaho 3
Illinois 1
Maryland 3
Michigan 1
Minnesota 1
Montana 1
New Jersey 1
New Mexico 2
Ohio 5
Pennsylvania 3
Virginia 1
Washington 1
Wisconsin 10
Total 40

