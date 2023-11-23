GPPD say it’s still searching for armed and dangerous suspects

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Grants Pass Police say they are still searching for armed and dangerous suspects. They have yet to answer any of NBC5’s questions, so NBC5 cannot confirm if it’s related to the homicide in Douglas County.

November 21st, Grants Pass PD said officers were searching for suspects who had fled the scene of a shooting. They said they closed off the road and used K-9s to search the 1400 block of the Rogue River Highway.

One neighbor told NBC5 they were told by police not to talk to the media. Another told us they were in the dark about the investigation.

“Later that evening, I got a phone call from Grants Pass Police Department saying, you know, that there was an incident down the road,” Caveman Bowl’s General Manager Kyle McKay told NBC5, “just stay indoors”.

GPPD later updated their Facebook post saying that Rogue River Highway has since reopened to the public and there was no known direct threat to the community.

At this time, GPPD says the investigation is ongoing, but declined to provide further details.

