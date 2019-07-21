Eagle Point home goes up in flames, cause yet to be determined

EAGLE POINT, Ore.– A house fire off of Hammel Road in Eagle Point broke out Saturday evening destroying the entire building and killing one dog inside.
Jackson County Fire District 4 says it started receiving calls around 8 p.m. Marvin Schaefer, a neighbor living across the street, says he called 911 after he started seeing smoke coming out from behind the house.
“At first it looked like a big bonfire but I realized that wasn’t possible because number one it wouldn’t be that close to the house,” he said.
Several people ran around the house checking to see if anyone was home. Schaefer says several people helped to knock down the front door and called out to see if anyone was inside. However, the flames became too dangerous to venture in and people waited as crews began to put the fire out.
No people were injured in the fire and the family was out of the house when it all began. Neighbors say the house belongs to the pastor of the Eagle Point Community Bible Church. During Sunday Services, Schaefer, who attends the church, said the congregation began collecting money and offering any services they could to help the family.
“I think they’re in shock but they’re coping very well,” he said.
According to close relatives of the family, they’re unsure if there’s anything salvageable from the wreckage. Once the fire department gives them the green light to check the house, they’ll see what they can find.
Fire investigators are continuing to look into the cause of the fire.
