Injured bald eagle undergoing rehab in Klamath County

KENO, Ore. – An injured bald eagle found over the weekend is being treated at a wildlife rehab center in Keno.
There were reports of two injured eagles in Klamath County Sunday afternoon. One near Beatty, and one on Highway 97 near Hagelstein Park.
Oregon State Police Sergeant Randall Hand was able to capture and transport the bird from Beatty. “He was going to go out and try for the one at Hagelstein, and got deferred on a more important call,” explained Liz Burton with Badger Run Wildlife Rehab. “When somebody did go after that one, we were unable to find it.”
The bald eagle from Beatty was taken to Badger Run Wildlife Rehab near Keno. Burton said, “The veterinarian examined [the eagle] last night, we’ve determined that our best course of action is going to be rest, and a couple weeks of medication and non-steroidal avian inflammatory, and see if she can’t recover on her own.”
If she’s able to recover, she’ll be released into the area where she was found.
Burton believes the other eagle that wasn’t found may not have been injured. “Oftentimes they’ll get into, say, a big amount of food, a dead deer, a nest of rabbits—and they’ll gorge, and they eat so much that they can’t fly.” Those birds are fine once they have a chance to digest the meal.
