Home
Endangered black rhino born at Michigan Zoo

Endangered black rhino born at Michigan Zoo

News Top Stories U.S. & World , , ,

Courtesy of Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. — A critically endangered black rhino calf was born at the Potter Park Zoo in Michigan on Christmas Eve.

Doppsee gave birth to her adorable calf just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. This is the first time in the 100-year history of the zoo that a critically endangered black rhino calf was born.

Mom and calf are in good health. They will continue to bond behind the scenes and won’t be available for public viewing until later in 2020.

According to the Potter Park Zoo, there are only 5000 black rhinos alive today.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »