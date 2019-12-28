Endangered black rhino born at Michigan Zoo

LANSING, Mich. — A critically endangered black rhino calf was born at the Potter Park Zoo in Michigan on Christmas Eve.
Doppsee gave birth to her adorable calf just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. This is the first time in the 100-year history of the zoo that a critically endangered black rhino calf was born.
Mom and calf are in good health. They will continue to bond behind the scenes and won’t be available for public viewing until later in 2020.
According to the Potter Park Zoo, there are only 5000 black rhinos alive today.
