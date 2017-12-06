Home
Entry to Talent gets a makeover

Talent, Ore.- The gateway to Talent is one step closer to getting a makeover.

The Talent Urban Renewal Agency is in the early stages of what’s known as the “Talent Gateway Project,” which is the undeveloped land at the corner of Highway 99 and West Valley View Road.

Wednesday, staff presented the TURA board with a final draft of the negotiation agreement between the developer and board. The draft will serve as a guide for both parties in the planning process.

“This is a letter of intent on both the city’s behalf and developers behalf to work towards a product in the future that can get us to a point where we can develop the property,” Zach Moody, interim executive director of TURA said.

The hope is to develop the area with a mix of retail stores and restaurants.

Board members say once it’s complete it’ll provide a dramatic new entry into the city.

The hope is to start the project by fall of next year.

