Volunteers head south to help Red Cross relief

Some local volunteers are heading south to help the victims of the fires in California.
Leslie Bullock has been helping the Red Cross for the past 11 years and has been sent to numerous disasters. This time, she’s heading to the fires in Ventura County to help the people who have been evacuated or lost everything.
While the work won’t be easy, Leslie says it’s very rewarding.
“…And these poor people. I just can’t imagine having to start over, losing everything. I mean, it’s just very rewarding.”
Leslie will be in Ventura County for about two weeks.
If you’d like to help the Red Cross relief effort, go to redcross.org/donate.