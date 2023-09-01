Escaped inmate found buried to armpits in mud in Portland

Posted by Taylar Ansures September 1, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State Police says escaped convict Christopher Pray is now in police custody after Portland Police rescue crews found him stuck in mud.

According to OSP, calls came in Friday morning about a potentially deceased person in a pond in Portland.

When rescue crews arrived, they noticed a man buried up to his armpits in mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground.

After an hour long rescue, the man was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for treatment.

He provided a fake name, but hospital staff noticed he looked like Christopher Pray.

Police were notified and confirmed the man was Pray.  He was arrested and taken into police custody.

OSP is currently investigating the details surrounding his escape.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content