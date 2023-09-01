Escaped inmate found buried to armpits in mud in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State Police says escaped convict Christopher Pray is now in police custody after Portland Police rescue crews found him stuck in mud.

According to OSP, calls came in Friday morning about a potentially deceased person in a pond in Portland.

When rescue crews arrived, they noticed a man buried up to his armpits in mud, approximately 75 feet from firm ground.

After an hour long rescue, the man was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for treatment.

He provided a fake name, but hospital staff noticed he looked like Christopher Pray.

Police were notified and confirmed the man was Pray. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

OSP is currently investigating the details surrounding his escape.

