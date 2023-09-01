Oregon Shakespeare Festival receives $2M gift for 2024 season

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced it received a $2 million gift from the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation for its 2024 season.

“Miller is committed to supporting arts organizations at every size not just because they employ artists and their work enriches our lives as Oregonians, but because they are economic drivers in communities of all sizes in our state,” says Charles Putney, Chairman of the Board, James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation. “OSF and its integral relationship to the Rogue Valley was a driving force to our decision to award this extraordinary gift.”

OSF says the Miller Foundation is a longtime supporter, with its first gift dating back to 2004.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Miller Foundation for deepening its commitment to and belief in OSF through this generous gift,” says Tyler Hokama, OSF’s Interim Executive Director. “This provides OSF a significant tailwind in our efforts toward a 2024 Season that strikes a balance of high-quality theatremaking and fiscal responsibility. We share the Miller Foundation’s vision for a thriving arts community, including the long-term success of OSF.”

