Eugene mortuary offers groovy resting place

Eugene, Ore. (KVAL/CNN Newsource) – A mortuary in Eugene, Oregon is now offering a very groovy final resting place.
Musgrove Mortuaries and cemeteries unveiled a 1972 Volkswagen bus Wednesday that holds up to 100 urns on wooden shelves.
The trunk was retrofitted to hold an urn and flowers for the funeral services.
Spokesperson Mark Musgrove said, “We see that more and more that people want personalized services so this is just the next step in personalizing their final memorial place.”
Each urn placement costs $995.
The Musgroves say several people are already showing interest.