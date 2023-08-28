Smith River Complex grows in acreage, containment over the weekend

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Smith River Complex in Oregon and California has grown to 70,716 acres with 6% containment.

According to the incident management team, smoky conditions continue to restrict air and ground operations on the fire.

A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation remains in place in the Highway 199 area south of O’Brien from milepost 38 to the California-Oregon border. The zones under mandatory evacuation in Josephine County are JCU-814 and JCU-523-B.

Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations are in place in Josephine County for the following zones:

JCU-813-A

JCU-522

JCU-523-A

JCU-524

Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations are in place for the following Josephine County zones:

JCU-813-B

JCU-512

JCU-513

JCU-514

JCU-516

You can find your evacuation zone here.

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has implemented an area and road closure order for the Smith River Complex. The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District also announced an emergency closure of public lands south of Waldo Road and Happy Camp Road to the Oregon/California border.

Incident command says firefighters over the weekend were able to secure part of the fire line west of Gillian Butte. Currently, fire crews are conducting the same work along the 4402 road south in hopes of protecting homes in the area. Officials say extensive mop-up work will need to be done before the line is considered “contained.”

Rogue Valley Emergency Management has an interactive Fire First Response Map showing evacuation areas. That map can be found here.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Illinois Valley High School, 625 East River Street, Cave Junction, Oregon. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Smith River Complex North 2023 Facebook page.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.